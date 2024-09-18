The Dallas Stars begin Training Camp tomorrow, aiming to make 2024-25 their breakthrough season after falling short in the Western Conference Final the past two years. However, a key offensive player faces a concerning health update.

According to general manager Jim Nill, Forward Jason Robertson is expected to miss the majority of Training Camp after having undergone foot surgery in late July to remove a cyst; he was non-weight-bearing for six weeks following the procedure and only recently was able to resume skating.

Nill explained earlier Wednesday that Robertson is expected to be ready to play by the time the Stars hit the ice on Oct. 10 for their regular season opener against the Nashville Predators in Music City and that he's currently in a “healing process”.

“He will not skate with the main team just because of we’re going to restrict his activity and monitor his foot to make sure everything is healed properly,” Nill said via the Leader-Telegram. “The plan is maybe late in camp to get a little bit more action. It’s just really a healing process now.”

Stars head coach Peter DeBoer mentioned that Jason Robertson isn't too concerned about the injury. DeBoer added that it's a positive the issue is being addressed now, meaning Robertson will only miss Training Camp and exhibition games rather than any time during the regular season.

“He’s not worried about it — or he’s less worried about it than I am,” DeBoer said via the Dallas Morning News. “It’s never perfect, but you are going to go through these things, but I’d much rather him go through it now and have him miss training camp than miss regular-season games.”

Jason Robertson is one of the Stars' key goal-scorers

A native of Arcadia, California, Robertson was selected by the Stars with the 39th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. He would play his first full campaign in the abbreviated schedule of 2020-21, scoring 17 goals with 28 assists in 51 games played.

Robertson's offensive abilities became very apparent the following season when he scored 41 goals, which was then followed up by an even more impressive output of 46 goals in 2022-23. While his production dipped to just 29 goals last season, he registered a career-best 51 assists.

In 292 career NHL games, Robertson has scored 133 goals with 181 assists and has also tallied 14 goals with 24 assists in 45 postseason games. He was re-signed by the Stars in October of 2022 to a contract worth $31 million, which includes an average annual value (AAV) of $7.75 million.