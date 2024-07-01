Ahead of free agency on Monday, the Dallas Stars managed to bring back a key player from their 2023-24 season.

The team re-signed veteran Matt Duchene to a one-year deal. Via Chris Johnston:

“Matt Duchene's extension with the Stars is expected to be a one-year deal in the same range as what he made last season: $3M.”

Duchene had his contract bought out by the Nashville Predators last summer, which paved the way for him to join the Stars. It was an impressive debut campaign for Duchene in Texas, registering 65 points in total, including 25 goals and 40 assists. He was one of Dallas' most productive offensive players. The 33-year-old also had six points in the postseason where the Stars bowed out in the West Finals for the second season in a row.

Dallas isn't expected to be too busy this offseason, but re-signing Duchene is definitely a valuable move. He's not only talented but also brings a ton of experience to the table, having now played over 1,000 games in the NHL after being taken in the 2009 draft. Duchene has also played with the Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Predators. He's only made the playoffs in three seasons.

Stars' offseason outlook after Duchene deal

Dallas just lost Chris Tanev, trading him to the Toronto Maple Leafs after he played just half a season for the franchise. Bringing in another defenceman will surely be a priority this summer, but the Stars also need to find some more forward depth.

The club doesn't have that many priority UFAs to worry about, but locking down netminder Jake Oettinger is definitely something to get done. He has just one year left on his current deal. Oettinger has proven that he's the answer for Dallas in between the posts, but it remains to be seen how much they're willing to pay him.

Joe Pavelski is expected to retire this summer, which is a big loss for the Stars. He had 67 points last season and served as one of the team's leaders. That's also a player the front office will be looking to replace. With that in mind, reuniting with Duchene becomes that much more important.

The Stars have limited cap space, so we probably won't see much change in their roster. But, they potentially have a franchise cornerstone in youngster Wyatt Johnston. He compiled 65 points in 23-24 and 16 points in 19 playoff contests. He's a key piece of their Robertson, Roope Hintz, Jamie Benn, Miro Heiskanen, Tyler Seguin, and Mason Marchment core.

We'll see if Duchene can put up another 60+ points in 2024-25 and help the Stars make another deep playoff run. Hopefully, they can conquer their demons and get past the conference finals after back-to-back years of heartbreak.