Jake Oettinger injury causing goaltending nightmare for Stars

The Dallas Stars were handed a worrying injury blow after superstar goaltender Jake Oettinger exited early with a lower-body injury during the loss to the New York Rangers over the weekend. On Monday, the Stars revealed that Oettinger’s injury will keep him out at least a few games, and he’ll be re-evaluated next week. However, according to Matthew DeFranks, the Stars’ cap space leaves them strapped when it comes to calling up a replacement.

DeFranks revealed that Dallas’ cap situation is currently preventing the team from calling up Anton Khudobin to replace Oettinger. The Stars are pinching pennies when it comes to cap space and that will make it impossible for them to call up Khudobin from the AHL, where he’s currently serving for the Texas Stars.

Scott Wedgewood figures to enter the net in place of Oettinger and serve as the starter for the time being, but as for a backup to him, there are significant question marks. With Khudobin unavailable, the Stars are “exploring options” as to a potential backup, per Saad Yousuf. What that plan looks like remains to be seen, but at least for the meantime, it’ll be Wedgewood between the sticks for the Stars.

Oettinger’s injury is a big concern for the Stars and fans will be hopeful that the next update on the net-minder is a positive one. Across seven starts this season, Oettinger has surrendered just nine goals, good for a 1.4 GAA, the best in hockey, and has an elite .952 save percentage to match. Dallas has surrendered just 21 goals this year, which is tied for the third-fewest in the NHL.