Pittsburgh Steeler training camp is underway, and head coach Mike Tomlin is trying to figure out who his final 53-man roster will include. The 2022 squad will be the first Steelers roster in nearly two decades that doesn’t include quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Despite Big Ben’s absence, the three QBs on the final roster are already set. However, Steelers training camp will go a long way toward deciding which wide receivers, running backs, offensive linemen, linebackers, and safeties will make the final cut. Here are the Steelers roster predictions for the final five players to make the team.

Final 5 players to make Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 roster

5. WR Miles Boykin

Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, rookies George Pickens and Calvin Austin III, and special teams ace Gunner Olszewski are locks to make the final Pittsburgh Steelers 53-man roster in 2022. The team will likely keep at least six wideouts, though.

Former Baltimore Ravens pass-catcher Miles Boykin gets the nod here over last year’s backend WRs Steve Sims, and Anthony Miller. Boykin is a much bigger (6-foot-4, 225-pounds) target than Sims and Miller and has the potential to be a solid red zone threat. He also played 63% of the Ravens special teams’ snap last season, per Pro Football Reference, so he brings that added versatility.

4. OLB Tuzar Skipper

You can never have enough pass-rushers in the NFL so the Steelers roster will likely include at least three behind reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Derrek Tuszka and Genard Avery will also make it, no problem. That leaves one final spot available.

Tuzar Skipper was an undrafted free-agent signing by the Steelers in 2019 and had another stint on the squad in late 2019/2020. He’s also spent time with the New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, and had two go-rounds with the Tennessee Titans. In 2022, the third time (on the Steelers roster) will be the charm for Skipper and he’ll get one of the last 5 slots.

3. S Tre Norwood

In the Steelers’ defensive backfield, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds are the starters and offseason free-agent singing from the Dallas Cowboys, Damontae Kazee, will push the pair and add depth. Miles Killebrew provides a lot of special teams value, so he’ll make it as well.

The Steelers roster will likely include five safeties, though, and seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma Tre Norwood gets the nod. Last year’s practice squad player Karl Joseph will challenge the rookie, but Norwood has more upside.

2. RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

As one of the few NFL teams left that carry a fullback (Derek Watt) the 2022 Steelers will likely only have three halfbacks on the roster. Najee Harris and Benny Snell Jr. are the one-two punch, so No. 3 will likely come down to Anthony McFarland Jr. and Mataeo Durant.

McFarland is a fourth-round pick out of Maryland from the 2020 NFL Draft. He had 33 carries and six receptions his rookie year, showing promise. However, he missed all of 2021 with a torn MCL. McFarland still has potential, but this is the iffiest pick on the list. Durant, the undrafted rookie out of Duke could defiantly challenge the former Terrapin for this spot.

1. OT John Leglue

The offensive line coming out of Steelers training camp will likely be Dan Moore Jr., Kevin Dotson, Mason Cole, James Daniels, Chukwuma Okorafor, Kendrick Green, J.C. Hassenauer, and Joe Haeg.

The eighth and final Steelers roster spot should go to John Leglue. As a rookie Leglue started five regular season games and a playoff game at tackle in desperation. What will keep him on the 2022 roster, though, is his versatility. The 6-foot-7, 210-pound OL can legitimately play all five line spots relatively well, which makes him a perfect 53rd player on the Steelers’ 2022 53-man roster.