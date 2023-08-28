It's no secret that Antonio Brown has been on a downward spiral ever since he walked off the field mid-game while a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And with an arrest warrant currently out for AB after he refused to pay child support, the former Pittsburgh Steelers superstar isn't loving the things being written about him online.

On Monday morning, Brown lashed out at the media and in particular, ex-teammate Ryan Clark, with an NSFW message:

“Fu** the b*tch ass reporter who ever wrote the story!” Brown wrote on X. “You Mf don’t know shit about me ! Where I came from what I been through!!”

“Ryan Clark been a bitch in media say things then apologize next AB name drop we gone strike yo ass boy,” Brown wrote. “Champ had me spare u last time we spin yo ass for confusion boy rap life.”

“If you played for the Steelers don’t talk about no Steeler in public,” he wrote. “House Rules. Fraternity. Open Kumbaya.”

Clark proceeded to reply to Antonio Brown with an apology:

“You got it Lil Bro,” he wrote. “I have no more beef with you. Whatever you need to get off of your chest, do it. No need to spare me, but I hope you’re well my man. If you need me I’m here to help. If you want something else I’m here for that too. God bless!”

Brown acknowledged that his CTE is acting up, hence the outburst, and just minutes ago, he paid his respects to all his Steelers friends:

With @_BigBen7 it’s all Love With @Realrclark25 it’s all Love You KNOW I love my sensei Coach Tomlin. Anything that any of us have said or done in the past is the PAST #PittothePALACE Water is under the bridge I won’t be the one saying anything against anybody that is… — AB (@AB84) August 28, 2023

Antonio Brown needs some help. He is clearly not well.