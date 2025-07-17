The Philadelphia Eagles are still flying high after their big win in Super Bowl 59. Philadelphia crushed Kansas City thanks to a dominant defensive effort. The rest of the NFL seemingly took notice and respect how the Eagles have built their star-studded roster.

ESPN has concluded its 11-day series of top 10 articles. Those articles ranked the top 10 players in the NFL at each position. ESPN sourced information from NFL executives, scouts, and coaches to compile each ranking list.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted on social media that the Eagles had the most players included on those top 10 rankings of any NFL team.

Philadelphia had 10 players included on ESPN's rankings. That compares well against other top NFL teams including Detroit (8), Baltimore (8), Kansas City (7), and Tampa Bay (6).

The Eagles dominated those lists largely on the backs of their elite offense. QB Jalen Hurts (9th), A.J. Brown (5th), and Dallas Goedert (9th) were all selected, as well as Saquon Barkley who led the running back rankings.

Philadelphia's offensive line received a ton of praise, with Lane Johnson (3rd), Jordan Mailata (5th), and Landon Dickerson (5th) all making the top 10 for their respective positions.

The Eagles also had Jalen Carter (3rd), Zack Baun (3rd) and Quinyon Mitchell (9th) make the list on defense.

In fact, the only positions where Philadelphia did not make ESPN's top 10 lists were edge rusher and safety.

Can the Eagles repeat as Super Bowl champions during the 2025 NFL season?

Now the question becomes: can the Eagles repeat as Super Bowl champions next season?

If Philadelphia's dominance of ESPN's rankings are any indication, the Eagles have the best chance of any NFL team.

The betting markets seem to agree too. Philadelphia opened up the offseason with the best odds to win Super Bowl 60 according to various sportsbooks.

But Eagles fans should not fool themselves into thinking it will be a cake walk in 2025.

Philadelphia shed a lot of talent during the past offseason. Perhaps the biggest change is offensive coordinator Kellen Moore leaving to become the head coach of the Saints. There's no telling how his replacement, Kevin Patullo, will fare compared to Moore.

The Eagles also had plenty of roster turnover. They lost several talented players on defense, including Darius Slay, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams. Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox also retired from the NFL.

Philadelphia will need a new recipe for success if they want to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2025.