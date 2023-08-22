Troubled former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is again facing arrest, this time for unpaid child support. The former Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout can have the arrest order expunged, but he has to pay up.

TMZ is reporting that a judge in Miami-Dade County ruled that Brown missed a $15,000 child support payment to his daughter’s mother, Wiltrice Jackson, and issued an arrest order on August 9.

If Brown makes the payment, plus an additional $5,000 in legal fees, the judge will rescind the order.

This same scenario played out just a few months ago. In April 2023, a judge issued a similar Antonio Brown arrest order after a $30,000 child support payment to Jackson went unpaid. In that situation, Brown made the payment before he went to jail.

The seven-time Pro Bowl WR and 2010 Steelers sixth-round pick, who hasn’t played in the NFL since skipping off the field shirtless in the middle of a Buccaneers game in 2021, is no stranger to the law.

In 2019, police responded to a domestic dispute between Brown and Jackson, although no there were ultimately no arrests or charges filed. That same year, Brown’s former trainer, Britney Taylor, accused him of sexual assault and rape.

In 2020, he was arrested on charges of felony burglary and battery after an altercation with a moving truck driver outside his Hollywood, Florida home.

And in 2022, there was another warrant out for his arrest after an alleged domestic battery incident, but Brown refused to come out of his home, and the warrant eventually went away. That same year, he was accused of sexual assault at a hotel in Dubai.