‘Dam’s going to break’: Mike Tomlin insists Steelers’ offense doesn’t need major changes

The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling to find a rhythm on offense in the 2022 season. Only the Denver Broncos are scoring fewer points per game and the Steelers are dead last in yards per play. Mike Tomlin is deicing between Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky but neither option is very solid. Despite a good collection of skill position players, Pittsburgh’s offense is woeful.

According to Joe Rutter of TribLIVE.com, Tomlin isn’t fretting about the weak points in the offense. He said that the Steelers just have to keep working hard and be ready to make the most of the opportunities when they get there.

“Keep working,” the Steelers head coach said, via TribLIVE. “With continuity, it raises your floor. When you raise your floor and minimize negativity, you increase the potential for positivity. Sometimes, the changes that need to occur aren’t significant ones. They’re just continuing to work and understanding that the dam’s going to break in terms of those opportunities.”

Chase Claypool is looking for the Steelers to show more aggression but that’s tough to do with either quarterback. Playing the short passing game and run game behind Najee Harris seems like the more likely plan but that likely won’t help them improve by much.

With T.J. Watt still recovering from a torn pectoral muscle, the Steelers seem likely to land a top draft pick. Pittsburgh still has time to develop Pickett and build a solid offense around him.