Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is being reinstated to the NFL by Commissioner Goodell.

He's been out of the spotlight for several years, but a former star wide receiver in the National Football League is one step closer to returning to the game. Former Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant has been reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and is drawing interest from several teams, per NFL reporter Tom Pelissero. Bryant, 31, has been training for a comeback and played in the XFL last summer.

Veteran WR Martavis Bryant, who last played in the NFL in 2018, has been reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell and is drawing interest from teams, per his agent James Peterson. Bryant, 31, has been training for a comeback and played in the XFL last summer. pic.twitter.com/2jDHNCiN6e — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 4, 2023

Bryant played four seasons for the Steelers from 2014-2017. He battled through injuries in his NFL career, but scored 18 total touchdowns in the league. He has a career 145 receptions for 2,183 receiving yards. Bryant also spent some time as a returner on special teams and has a total of 151 return yards in the NFL.

His time in the league was plagued by troubles, however. Bryant was suspended by Goodell for the entire 2016 NFL season for violating the league's substance abuse policy. After being traded to the Raiders before the 2018 season, Bryant again faced trouble for an additional violation of the league's drug policy. He faced another suspension and was released by the Raiders. He was then re-signed, but also suffered additional injuries. Then his NFL career bottomed out when he was again suspended by the league for violating the conditions of his reinstatement. Since 2018, Bryant's been trying to get reinstated. His time has finally come, and it's commendable to see how hard he's worked to get another chance.

Bryant also played with the Toronto Argonauts and the Edmonton Elks in the Canadian Football League before his time in the XFL with the Vegas Vipers. He also played briefly in 2022 with the FCF Beasts of the Fan Controlled Football League.

Bryant was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Steelers. He played his college football at Clemson.