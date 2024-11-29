Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens channeled his inner persona, Marshawn Lynch before Sunday's clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.



“I’m just here so I won’t get fined,” Pickens said, via Nick Farabaugh on X.



The quote is infamous in the NFL, as Lynch wasn't the friendliest with the media. It wasn't that he didn't like it, he didn't care for the requirements of players making themselves available to the media. However, the Steelers receiver's sentiment is a reflection of what was asked before his response.



During Week 12, Pickens and Greg Newsome II got into a scuffle at the end of the game in the back of the endzone. After someone asked about it, that's when Pickens opted for the infamous Lynch line. Although he has his sights set on the Bengals game, it's hard to ignore what happened. Even an ex-GM said the Pickens era in Pittsburgh will end badly.

George Pickens makes an immediate impact for the Steelers

Despite the sudden outbursts on the field, Pickens is an extremely talented receiver, nonetheless. He has 52 receptions, 776 yards, and two touchdowns on the season. Both of his touchdowns came as Russell Wilson was the starting quarterback. Pickens is one of the best deep-ball options in the league. Pair him with Wilson, who's notorious for throwing a moonball, and the results have been fruitful.

However, the Steelers are facing an aggressive Bengals offense. One of the best defenses and one of the best offenses will be butting heads the whole game. It might come down to whether the Steelers' offense or the Bengals' defense will be more effective. After all, Pickens has played well when he gets targets. Hopefully, for the fans, there will not be another Pickens fight during the game. Regardless, Pickens might leave people speechless on Sunday, as he did for the press during Friday's availability.