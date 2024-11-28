Despite coming off a tough loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 8-3 and in first place in the AFC North. The offense has looked vastly improved since Russell Wilson replaced Justin Fields at quarterback. Maybe the biggest beneficiary has been wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens, who has previously caught some heat for both on and off-the-field antics, has quieted down and played some very good football.

But that did not stop former NFL general manager Doug Whaley from taking a shot at Pickens.

Whaley joined The Fan Morning Show on Wednesday and made an unflattering comparison.

“Everybody knows it's going to come to an end very badly,” Whaley said. “He is talented, and what I call talent is this great seductress. So Medusa is there, and you keep Medusa until it comes to an end just like it did with AB (Antonio Brown), just like Santonio Holmes.”

“Just keep on running down the list, but I would do it just for right now because you got a window, the defense is hanging on by a thread.”

Whaley is right that Pickens is incredibly talented. He is undeniably one of the best contested-catch receivers in the league. But to refer to him as “Medusa,” who in Greek mythology referred to a woman with snakes in her hair and whose stare would turn you to stone, seems a bit far. But also, the defense is far from “hanging on by a thread.”

George Pickens' antics masked by Steelers' success

Since his rookie season with the Steelers, Pickens' antics have been a cause for concern. But in 2024, they have not appeared as prominent. Much of that has to do with Pittsburgh's winning ways. They came out of the gates hot and have not slowed down. The defense is playing great, as always. Pickens has come on with Wilson installed as the starting quarterback.

In the five games since the change, Pickens has 413 yards receiving on 27 catches with two touchdowns. The six games prior, he had just 25 catches for 363 yards and no touchdowns.

But that does not mean the third-year receiver hasn't had his issues. He reportedly argued with wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni during the preseason. During a Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Pickens' lack of effort went viral. He has also allegedly been late to team practices several times. That prompted some teammates to anonymously say they were getting tired of his antics.

The question is, how long will Pittsburgh put up with this behavior? If they keep winning and he keeps producing, it will probably last a long time. But if the season begins to fall apart, it will be interesting to see how this relationship plays out.

Pickens is still on his rookie deal. They could move him during the off-season and likely receive decent compensation because of the aforementioned talent.