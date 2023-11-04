Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens posted a cryptic message on Instagram following a tough game against the Titans.

George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense have had a rough go of it as of late. The Steelers recently won a narrow home Thursday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans; however, Pickens was held in check for the night, hauling in just two receptions for negative one yard on the evening.

After the game, Pickens took out some of his frustration on Instagram, captioning (and then deleting) another Instagram story with the words “Free me,” as well as unfollowing quarterback Kenny Pickett, coach Mike Tomlin, and the Steelers' official account and deleting all Steelers-related content, including his profile picture, from his page, per Dov Kleiman.

Pickens came very close to scoring an epic touchdown late in the Steelers' win over the Titans; however, he was unable to get both cleats in bounds, which stalled out that Steelers' possession.

Although Pittsburgh currently sits at 5-3, good for second place in the tightly contested AFC North, the Steelers' offense has struggled mightily in 2023, leading to continued chants of “Fire Canada,” directed from the fanbase towards offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Pickens has at times looked like the legitimate number one receiving threat that he was expected to be following his tenure at the University of Georgia; however, he and Kenny Pickett have largely been unable to establish much synergy during their time together, which has only added to the frustration.

The Steelers will now have a long week off after the Thursday night game before retaking the gridiron against the Green Bay Packers on November 12 from Lambeau Field.