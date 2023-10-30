The Jacksonville Jaguars improved their record with the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jaguars remain at the top of the AFC South standings. Tight end Evan Engram discussed the team's performance after the game and addressed some provoking comments George Pickens made earlier in the week.

Jaguars' defense prevails over the Steelers

Engram was asked if the Jacksonville defense took Pickens' comments into account, given their impressive play. This was his response:

“Trust me, they for sure did. And they answered that today. They let the results do the talking. We're going to continue to do that. Our defense, man, they're our leaders…they're the heart of our team right now. We're gonna keep rallying behind them for sure,” Engram said, per James Palmer.

#jaguars TE @eazyengram on winning a physical game in Pittsburgh. How the #jaguars are winning and still not playing their best. And what did the defense think about George Pickens comments about them being a “hope” defense? Our conversation on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/dsxoaK5NXP — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 29, 2023

Jacksonville's defense held the Steelers to just ten points in the game. MLB Foyesade Oluokun led the unit with 9 tackles and 2 assists. Meanwhile, LOLB Josh Allen had three tackles, two of which were sacks. Pittsburgh threw two interceptions, but Jacksonville had turnovers of their own.

In the post-game interview, Evan Engram acknowledged that the Jaguars needed to get their turnovers under control. Jacksonville lost two fumbles and threw one interception to the Pittsburgh defense.

Of course, the Steelers could not get anything going on offense. It seems George Pickens' assessment of the squad was off. Although, the 22-year-old did have a 22-yard reception for a touchdown.

The Jaguars continue to grow into one of the best teams in the NFL. They now have a record of 6-2 as they prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 12th.