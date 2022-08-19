Incredible Mike Tomlin story from training camp will make Steelers fans smile

Mike Tomlin has proven himself to be a tremendous football mind. But the Pittsburgh Steelers coach has arguably made his mark in the NFL as an even better human being and mentor.

He was on brand with the latest story to come out of team camp as the Steelers coach brought some extremely young prospects to train with his players. Apparently, Mike Tomlin was simply driving past a few rowdy kids who stopped when they were approached. He spent a few hours with the children before extending an invite to come train alongside the Steelers. Check out some footage from the awesome scene, via Jay Glazer:

“Mike then spent the next few hours with the kids. Yesterday he invited the same group of kids, who all go to a local community center, to be his guest at practice,” said Glazer of Tomlin’s encounter with the kids.

Best thing/story I’ve seen so far on my camp tour. A little backstory. @CoachTomlin was driving in his car when he saw these kids fighting in the street. Tomlin pulls over and the kids, in obvious shock at who stepped out of the car, stopped fighting. (Read full story below) pic.twitter.com/08pFlZTtfx — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 18, 2022

Najee Harris, who’s taken huge strides in a leadership role with the departure of longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, followed Tomlin’s lead and was a full-on participant with his diminutive friends.

THIS IS WHAT IT’S ALL ABOUT!!! What a moment for these kids at @steelers training camp!! They were coached by their new friend and did drills with @ohthatsNajee22 …who else wants to join in? — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 18, 2022

Safe to say those kids are going to remember that experience for the rest of their lives. If any of them ascends the ranks to one day make the NFL, you better believe they’ll be talking up this moment made possible by Mike Tomlin.

Here’s to hoping this doesn’t start fights amongst kids throughout the US trying to secure a camp invite from their local NFL head coach.