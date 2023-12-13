The Steelers and Colts meet on Saturday in a game that will determine a lot in the AFC playoff picture.

Football fans love this time of year when the regular season comes down to the wire and teams jockey for playoff positions. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts are two of those teams and their matchup on Saturday could have serious implications on the AFC playoff picture.

The Steelers know how big of a game this is and are treating it as such, according to rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

“Everybody is treating this like a playoff game,” Porter said, per Mike DeFabo.

The Steelers and Colts are two of the six 7-6 teams in the AFC entering Week 15. So much can happen in the next four weeks with all of those teams shuffling around, but a win for either Pittsburgh or Indianapolis on Saturday would go a long way in securing a playoff berth.

Both teams will trot out their backup quarterbacks for the contest after the Steelers ruled out starter Kenny Pickett on Monday, giving Mitch Trubisky his second consecutive start under center. Garner Minshew has started every game for the Colts since Week 6 after starter Anthony Richardson was lost for the season with a shoulder injury.

Something's gotta give

The Steelers are coming off an embarrassing loss at home to the New England Patriots last week, while the Colts saw their four-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals.

It's hard to tell who has the edge entering this contest, though the sportsbooks see the Colts as the slight favorites at home at the moment.

The game will mark Pittsburgh's second consecutive standalone nationally televised game, giving rising stars like Joey Porter Jr. a chance to shine on the sport's biggest stage. Porter has come into his own since becoming a starter in Week 8 and has played every defensive snap for the Steelers in four of their last five games.

For the season, he's allowed only one touchdown and an impressive 72.8 passer rating against. He's sure to play a role in this pivotal AFC matchup between the Steelers and Colts on Saturday.