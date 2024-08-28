The Pittsburgh Steelers' formidable defense rests heavily on the shoulders of defensive tackle Cam Heyward. However, Heyward suffered a groin injury that affected his play, leading to a subpar showing last season. With the injury and his advancing age, the 13-year defensive lineman might be thinking of passing the torch to a younger player. Enter Steelers tackle Keeanu Benton, whom Cam Heyward had taken under his wing during training camp.

On his part, Benton was deeply appreciative of the experience playing with and learning under the veteran lineman.

“It's a cheat code. I feel like it's a cheat code,” Benton told reporters after practice on Monday. “I'm not coming in here doing it for the first time. I'm not going in blind. I can lean on guys like that to lead the way and ask some questions like, ‘What [do] you wish you would've done your rookie year?' It's not mystical and I feel like he hands those details down.”

The Steelers' young players

Keeanu Benton had showed some promise as a rookie, where he started nine games and averaging two forced fumbles, one sack, two defensed passes, and 36 combined tackles. However, promising rookies also carry the burden of expectations heading into their second year, and by all accounts the young player sounds like he is ready to show out in 2024.

While Cam Heyward dispelled retirement rumors after a disappointing last season, he won't play forever. The defensive tackle plans to play for at least two more seasons, hoping to extend his career by three years. During this time, though, he also took interest in teaching Benton the ins and outs of the Steelers defense, hence the ‘cheat code' remark.

Likewise, Heyward's influence and leadership seemed to have rubbed off on Benton, who stepped up as a leader while the older defensive lineman skipped OTAs (Organized Team Activities). Moreover, Heyward remained in communication with Benton throughout his absence, maintaining continuity and promoting the young tackle's development.

Besides Keeanu Benton's development with the Steelers, Cam Heyward seeks an extension with the team. The veteran DT wants to finish his stellar career with the team, though he doesn't plan to retire after the 2024 season. It would have been fine had Heyward played at a consistently high level last season, but the groin injury caused a decline in his play.

The team may not want to give him his desired contract, considering that a player of Heyward's age might have trouble returning to their previous Pro Bowl form. Maybe it's also why the Steelers want to fast-track Keeanu Benton's development in case talks with the veteran lineman ultimately sour.