Players selected in the second round of the NFL Draft usually sign their rookie contracts without much attention. The Pittsburgh Steelers have changed that with one of their 2023 second-round picks. Less than two months after selecting defensive tackle Keeanu Benton with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Steelers gave the rookie a contract with guaranteed money in the third year of the deal.

Keeanu Benton's contract with the Steelers marks the first time that the No. 49 pick in the draft has ever received guaranteed money on the third year of his rookie deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Benton's contract is expected to be worth around $7.3 million.

Benton is the newest addition to one of the best defensive lines in the AFC. Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cameron Heyward has been a three-time First-team All-Pro selection since the 2017 season. Former Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt might be the best pass rusher in football.

Benton played 39 college football games during four seasons at Wisconsin. As a senior, the Steelers' new defensive tackle recorded 1o tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks in 12 contests.

The Steelers made three picks within the top 50 picks of this year's draft. Pittsburgh went 9-8 in the 2022 NFL season. The Steelers last had a losing record 20 years ago in the 2023 season.

The Steelers have yet to sign their first two picks in the draft. Pittsburgh drafted Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones with the No. 14 overall pick Broderick Jones and Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr with the first pick of the second round.