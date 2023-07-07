Will Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett breakout in 2023? If so, the fantasy football implications will be immense. According to ESPN's Mike Clay, Pickett will be 2023's fantasy football version of Trevor Lawrence. He also listed examples of QBs who emerged as stars in their second seasons in the league, via ESPN.

“Carson Wentz (2017), Patrick Mahomes (2018), Lamar Jackson (2019), Kyler Murray (2020), Joe Burrow (2021) and Lawrence (2022) are recent examples of the many first-round QBs who broke out in their second season,” Clay wrote.

Will Kenny Pickett breakout in 2023?

The Steelers were hesitant to give Pickett the reigns early in 2022. However, he eventually won the job. Although he wasn't great last season, Pickett was serviceable as QB1. He finished the campaign with 2,404 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns across 13 games (12 starts). Pickett was picked off nine times though. He played a role in the rushing game as well, recording 237 yards on the ground.

Had Kenny Pickett played a full season, his numbers would have been decent overall. He obviously needs to limit interceptions, but most young QBs struggle in that department early in their careers.

Pickett previously revealed how he wants to improve this season.

“So, I think communication is number one in my position and letting people know where they need to be,” Pickett said. “These guys are all professionals, and they show up and they work hard. So, it's a great group to be around.”

Pickett wants to be a better communicator, something that is obviously vital for quarterbacks. It's also a major part of being a leader, which is another important element of being a QB.

The Steelers' future is bright with Pickett leading the charge.