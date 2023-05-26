On the heels of a promising finish to the 2022 campaign, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett sees that there is still plenty of room for improvement in his play.

Pickett struggled to get much going over the early stages of the 2022 season. He threw two touchdown passes and eight interceptions in the first five appearances of his rookie campaign.

The script flipped for the former Pittsburgh Panthers standout following the Steelers’ bye week. He looked much more comfortable in the pocket, and he had quite a cool, calm, and collected demeanor in multiple must-win games, including in Pittsburgh’s thrilling Week 16 road win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Pickett has several goals in mind for his upcoming sophomore season in the NFL. For one, he is aiming to be a better communicator with the offense.

“Yeah, just like I’ve kind of been echoing this since I first got here, really mastering the offense and being that extension of the coaching staff, and I can echo things to how I want it and how I like it and the coaches have been great,” Pickett said during a press conference at the Steelers’ OTAs. “The communication from players to coaches has been great, and we’re kind of spreading out to receivers, running backs, and tight ends, everyone’s on the same page.

“So, I think communication is number one in my position and letting people know where they need to be. These guys are all professionals, and they show up and they work hard. So, it’s a great group to be around.”

Pickett was also asked if he has “mastered” the offense yet, and he kept it simple with his response.

“Continuing to,” Pickett said. “I think it’s always a, you know you talk to guys who’s been in systems for 10 years, they always talk about how every year there’s always something new that kind of pops up that they’re like, ‘aww yeah, we can extend off this and there’s more things that you can build on each play.’ So I don’t think you ever stop mastering a system.”

The Steelers’ OTAs schedule will continue on May 30.