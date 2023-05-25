Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Kenny Pickett took over as QB1 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 of last season and never looked back. While his numbers didn’t exactly jump off the page, it’s clear the organization has itself a franchise quarterback for many years to come after how he performed toward the end of the campaign.

Earlier this week, the second-year signal-caller made an appearance on 93.7 The Fan and gave the perfect answer when asked what his biggest NFL goals are. Quote via Steelers Wire:

“The Super Bowl,” Pickett said. “That’s it.”

Big dreams from Pickett and it might take some time to reach those title aspirations, but that’s certainly the mindset fans will love to see from their QB.

Pickett completed 63% of his passes in Year 1 for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Not fantastic, but the former Pitt standout competed and nearly got the Steelers into the playoffs.

The 24-year-old also spoke about how he believes offseason acquisition Allen Robinson can be an impact player for this offense given his experience and skillset:

“He’s a veteran presence that’s been really good since he’s been here,” Kenny Pickett said. “He’s played a lot of football. He’s been in multiple systems. He’s been saying on plays we are running ‘we’ve had success this way, rather than running it this way’. He’s had constant communication.”

The Steelers last made the Super Bowl in 2011 when they lost to the Green Bay Packers. Two years prior, Ben Roethlisberger led them to a Lombardi Trophy. Although the AFC is absolutely stacked with talent, Pickett evidently believes the Steelers can pull off something special in the near future. The only way that happens though is if he takes a significant leap and by the sounds of it, Pickett is confident he can.