The fate of the Pittsburgh Steelers lies on Kenny Pickett's shoulders. The second-year quarterback was picked in the first round last season, with the hopes that he can take over as the franchise quarterback. His first season in the league was a mixed-bag, but it was generally good. With that in mind, every Steelers fan is wondering about Pickett's progression.

It seems like the Steelers QB is making strides this season, based on assistant GM Andy Weidl's statements. According to Brian Batko, Weidl said that Pickett is making improvements both in terms of mechanics and his chemistry with his teammates. This is a great sign for Pittsburgh.

“Kenny Pickett has gotten stronger, increased his velocity and is connecting with teammates even more this year, according to Andy Weidl. “It’s fun to watch him embrace that QB1 role.””

Pickett wasn't named as the Week 1 starter in 2022, but the then-rookie took the job from Mitch Trubisky midway through the year. The Steelers QB made a living coming back from deficits with timely drives. However, he was also finding himself in these deficits routinely. Pickett had way too many interceptions to be comfortable, as well. These are all problems that regular first-year QBs have, though. The fact that Pickett was able to win multiple games is an achievement in it of itself.

The Steelers will have one hell of a test in the 2023 season. Their division rivals have gotten better over time, while the team has stagnated over the last two or three years. Can Pittsburgh find a way to ruin the lives of their AFC North peers once again.