Kenny Pickett ‘promotion’ has Steelers coach pumping the breaks

The hype around Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is getting louder, especially after his performance in his NFL preseason debut last week against the Seattle Seahawks. The Pittsburgh Panthers football product turned plenty of heads with his performance against the Seahawks, as he completed 13 of 15 passes for 95 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns, while also managing to avoid any of his attempts landing on the hands of an opposing player.

Pickett was also promoted ” ahead of Mason Rudolph on Monday in the majority of the team periods,” according to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, though it was not because of his performance in the Seahawks game.

“Yeah, we’ve got a system in place,” offensive coordinator Matt Canada said. “Coach, we’ve had this thing mapped out since I don’t know when. We’ll continue to stay right on our plan and see where it goes.”

This will hardly quell the excitement of Steelers fans in their shiny new quarterback. The Steelers currently have Mitchell Trubisky as the lead quarterback heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, but he doesn’t seem to have the ceiling needed to completely stave off Rudolph or Pickett from eventually seizing his spot atop the Steelers’ QB pecking order.

Up next for Kenny Pickett and the Steelers will be a date on Saturday on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, whose defense has looked faulty in their first two games of the preseason. That sounds like another great opportunity for Pickett to close the gap between him and the other quarterbacks in front of him.