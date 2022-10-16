Steelers’ Kenny Pickett replaced by Mitch Trubisky after big hit from Buccaneers’ Devin White

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback change during the third quarter on Sunday after starting QB Kenny Pickett took a big hit from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Pickett appeared worse for the wear after the play and was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky, who was seen warming up with his helmet on after the rookie went down.

It’s been reported that the Steelers are evaluating Pickett for a concussion after the big hit from White, per Gerry Dulac. He has been ruled out for the game and was placed into the concussion protocol.

#Steelers QB Kenny Pickett has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2022

It was certainly a big hit from the star linebacker and Pickett was slow to get up in the aftermath. The Steelers will certainly want to exercise caution with Pickett, given the team’s rebuilding situation. Fans in Pittsburgh will be holding their breath in regard to the rookie quarterback, and they’ll hope that Trubisky can guide them to a major upset win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Prior to making his leave, Pickett had completed 11-of-18 pass attempts for 67 yards and one touchdown, the first TD pass of his career. He didn’t throw an interception and was sacked once during the game. While it wasn’t a stellar performance by any stretch, he did enough to put Pittsburgh in the lead prior to sustaining the head injury.

In his first drive back, Trubisky and the Steelers were forced to punt after six plays, managing just 16 yards on the drive.

We’ll provide another update on Kenny Pickett when the Steelers provide an outlook on his status after the Week 6 matchup against the Buccaneers, but he won’t be back in this game after sustaining the head injury.