‘Trending in the right direction’: Kenny Pickett draws high praise from Steelers OC despite ugly losses

Kenny Pickett has played just two NFL games thus far but is already earning the praise of his offensive coordinator. Matt Canada, the Pittsburgh Steelers play-caller, spoke to the media on Thursday about his young signal-caller. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has the details.

Said Canada, “Kenny is certainly trending in the right direction for us. He was fighting all the way until the end of the game. That’s why he’ll be here a long time.” Those are certainly strong words of praise for the Pitt product, who has thrown for 447 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions in two games played (one start).

The Steelers offensive coordinator feels that Kenny Pickett has been accurate and “taking care of the ball.” Canada is certainly right on one count, as Pickett, who is completing 67.7 percent of his passes, has been on the mark with his throws.

But the Steelers rookie isn’t taking very good care of the ball thus far, with four turnovers in two games. However, to be fair to him, he was thrust into action two weeks ago against the New York Jets with very few practice reps with the starting unit.

With practice sessions under his belt heading into last week’s game vs. Buffalo, Kenny Pickett looked a lot better. Perhaps Week 6, which brings a matchup against a solid Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense, will be his best effort yet?

The Steelers- and their fans- certainly hope so. A franchise that has gotten accustomed to winning is currently sitting at 1-4.

Kenny Pickett continuing to develop would go a long way towards changing that.