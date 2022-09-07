Kenny Pickett’s Steelers benching secures Week 1 quirk NFL hasn’t seen in 15 years

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Mitch Trubisky will be their Week 1 starting QB. With Kenny Pickett not receiving the nod, there will be no rookie quarterbacks starting Week 1 for the first time since 2007, per NFL Rookie Watch on Twitter.

The 2007 NFL Draft saw a number of young QBs such as Brady Quinn and JaMarcus Russell drafted. But none of the rookie QBs were chosen to start Week 1. But since 2008, there has been at least one rookie starting quarterback to open each season until 2022.

There are two main reasons for this occurring. First off, the state of the position in the NFL is good. Many teams have QBs they trust and don’t feel like they need a rookie to step in. Sure, there are organizations that certainly have their eyes on top quarterback talent for next year. College players such as Bryce Young and CJ Stroud will catch their attention.

But for the most part, quarterback is in a good spot. However, one may argue that the Steelers could have rolled with Kenny Pickett. Nevertheless, they felt comfortable with veteran Mitch Trubisky getting the Week 1 start.

However, there is also the fact that the 2022 NFL Draft class simply did not produce much in the way of rookie QB talent. Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback selected within the first two rounds this season. Teams focused on other positions given the lack of QB depth in the 2022 Draft.

2022 very well may be the last time we see something like this happen again for a long while. Alabama’s Bryce Young will probably earn a starting gig when he’s drafted. The reigning Heisman award winner is fresh off of a tremendous season opener for the Crimson Tide and features jaw-dropping talent.

But for the NFL 2022 season, it will be interesting to see if any rookies such as Kenny Pickett end up receiving playing time.