When you’re on top of the world, it’s easy for someone to just coast on the success. After all, you’ve reached the top of your sport. There’s nowhere else to go for him. So when Alabama football standout Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy last year, fans were worried. After all, the Heisman Hangover phenomenon was very real.

Well, it sure didn’t seem like Bryce Young had the Heisman Hangover in his first game back for Alabama against the Utah State Aggies. The Crimson Tide football squad were in peak form with their QB under center. Young himself was phenomenal, leading the team with a monster statline: 64.2% completion rate on 28 passes, five passing TDs, 195 yards passing, 100 yards rushing, and a rushing touchdown.

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban was mightily impressed by Young’s performance. Speaking on the podium after their 55 – 0 beatdown of the Aggies, the legendary coach praised Young’s development not just as a player, but also as a leader. (via Sports Illustrated)

“I thought he played really, really well. He’s prepared well, his leadership has been phenomenal in terms of how he’s helped other players around him grow and develop, so we can’t be more pleased with his performance.”

Coming in as the top-ranked team in the country paints a massive target on your back. After this dominating performance, critics and pundits will be looking at Alabama football through a microscope. Can Bryce Young, Nick Saban, and the rest of the Roll Tide crew push through this adversity? They’ll have plenty of competitors this season, so a championship isn’t going to come easy for them.