For the second time in as many weeks, Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face off against the Cleveland Browns.

Soon, fans will get to see if Week 12 was a fluke, a tough going influenced by snow, or if the Browns, with Jameis Winston under center, simply have the Steelers' number, adding another loss to Pittsburgh's 2024 total while making the running for the AFC North pennant all the more challenging.

Discussing the Steelers' passing game with Wilson under center, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that the Super Bowl champion is an incredible talent with a great deep ball, but one who can be beaten with the right gameplan and good on-field discipline.

“Obviously, a great player. They’re utilizing him in a way that’s conducive to his skill set,” Stefanski told reporters. “He has a great deep ball. He gets the ball out of his hands in the quick game, makes great decisions. You have to rush him really well and stay in lane with lane discipline because he’s athletic, he can break the pocket and make plays. So, really requires you to play with great discipline.”

Is Stefanski on the money? Well, considering he's beaten the Steelers once already this season and held Wilson to under 300 passing yards, that feels like a pretty good bet. Still, when you consider the conditions of the game in Week 12 and the potential for a cleaner afternoon in Week 14, who knows, maybe things will shake out differently.

Kevin Stefanski breaks down the famous Russell Wilson deep ball

Elsewhere in his Wednesday media availability, Stefanski commented on Wilson's deep ball, which is among the best in the entire NFL. Asked how Wilson's able to sling it deep so effectively, Stefanski admitted he wasn't sure but noted it's been like that since he coached the collegiate Badger at the Senior Bowl in 2012.

“I don’t know. I’ve seen it. I think I mentioned you guys before. I was fortunate to coach in the Senior Bowl in whatever his year was, maybe 2012, and he threw a great deep ball back then. I mean, Russell has really, really big hands. That ball looks small in his hands. That may contribute to it. He’s a baseball player so he’s always had a great stroke and how the ball comes out of his hand, but that’s always been a natural part of his game.”

No matter how Week 14 shakes out, it's clear the Browns know what Wilson likes to do and will thus be prepared to slow it down when the time comes. How well they fare at that task could ultimately decide between a Steelers win or the Browns' first win in Pittsburgh in 20 years.