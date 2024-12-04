ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Browns are on the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Browns-Steelers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Browns-Steelers Last Game – Matchup History

The Browns and Steelers played in a snow game a few weeks ago. The Browns won the game 24-19.

Overall Series: The Steelers lead the all-time series 81-64-1.

Here are the Browns-Steelers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Browns-Steelers Odds

Cleveland Browns: +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +265

Pittsburgh Steelers: -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 44.5 (-106)

Under: 44.5 (-114)

How to Watch Browns vs. Steelers

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cleveland is led by Jameis Winston, and he has been pretty good since taking over. Winston is coming off a game in which he threw for 497 yards. In his five starts this season, Winston has thrown for 1,680 yards and 10 touchdowns. He does turn the ball over a little bit, but his arm talent should not go unnoticed. If Winston can cut down on the turnovers, the Browns will have a chance to sweep the season series with the Steelers.

The Browns were able to hold the Steelers to just 19 points in their first matchup. Now, that was a snow game, and the conditions did not make it easy to play offense. However, holding the Steelers to under three touchdowns would go a long way for the Browns in this game. What they did really well in the win was stop the run. They held the Steelers to 3.5 yards per carry, and that is going to be important on Sunday. if they can make Pittsburgh a one-dimensional team, the Browns will be able to cover the spread on the road.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Pittsburgh bounced back from their loss against Cleveland with a big win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Russell Wilson was incredible in the win as he threw for 414 yards and three touchdowns. In his last five games, Wilson has thrown for 1,362 yards, eight touchdowns, and he is completing 67.7 percent of his passes. The Browns allow the second-most yards per attempt, and they rarely intercept passes. If Wilson can have another good game, the Steelers will be able to win.

Pittsburgh has one of the better defenses in the NFL. They were able to hold Winston to his season-low in passing yards, and the Browns had only 3.1 yards per rushing attempt in their first matchup. The Steelers allow the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game, and fifth-fewest rush yards per attempt. In the passing game, the Steelers have allowed the fifth-fewest touchdowns, and they have the sixth-most interceptions. The Steelers should be able to force Winston into a few turnovers, and keep Nick Chubb from running rampant, which will help them win this game.

If Pittsburgh can get the Browns to third down, they will succeed. Cleveland has converted the fewest third downs in the NFL this season. In their first matchup with the Steelers, the Browns converted just one of their 10 third downs. Pittsburgh allows the fourth-lowest third-down conversion rate, so they should have no problem stopping the Browns on Sunday.

Final Browns-Steelers Prediction & Pick

6.5 seems like a high spread considering what the Browns have been able to do. However, Jameis has a tendency to turn the ball over, and Nick Chubb does not look good right now. I will take the Steelers to cover the spread.

Final Browns-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Steelers -6.5 (-115)