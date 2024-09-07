Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson's status for Sunday's season opener against the Atlanta Falcons has been one of the biggest storylines heading to Week 1. Wilson, who was recently ruled as questionable for the game as he works through a calf injury, just got a major update that may point to him being able to take the field.

Wilson is making the trip with the Steelers to Atlanta, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

This is a significant move for Wilson, who according to reports has been trending towards not being able to play. By making the trip, it is looking like this will be a true game time decision.

If Wilson is unable to play, Justin Fields, who has gotten the majority of reps at practice the last two days due to Wilson's injury, will get the start for the Steelers.

Because the Steelers are still not ruling Wilson out for Sunday, it does not look like Wilson's calf injury this will be a long-term issue. Even if he is forced to miss the season opener in Week 1, the Steelers should be able to get Wilson back sooner rather than later.

Russell Wilson's outlook for 2024 with the Steelers

The Steelers' deal to acquire Wilson was one of the biggest moves of the offseason. The Steelers, who have struggled to find consistent quarterback play since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season, are looking to Wilson to try and stabilize the position.

Wilson has struggled since leaving the Seattle Seahawks after 2021. In two seasons with the Denver Broncos, Wilson failed to make the postseason, going 5-12 in 2022 and 8-8 in 2023 and looked like a shell of his former self.

At his best, Wilson has shown that he is one of the best quarterbacks in football. A nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion with the Seahawks, the hope is that head coach Mike Tomlin and the rest of the Steelers organization can help Wilson get back to the player he was in Seattle.

However, if Wilson continues to be ineffective or his recent calf injury causes him to miss an extended amount of time, the Steelers have who many consider to be the best backup quarterback in football in Fields ready to step in.

Fields, who the Steelers traded a sixth round pick to the Chicago Bears for this offseason, is one of the most mobile and athletic quarterbacks in football. In 2022, Fields rushed for 1143 yards and eight touchdowns, in addition to being a capable passer.