️Steelers’ Russell Wilson being ‘smart’ amid injury concerns

The Russell Wilson Era is not getting off to a promising start for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as injury concerns cloud the team's season opener versus the Atlanta Falcons. A day after head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that his starting quarterback was once again dealing with calf tightness, Wilson is taking it upon himself to address his Week 1 status.

He did not have much clarity to provide, however, which could hint at his availability in Atlanta. “If I'm ready to go, I will go,” the Super Bowl 48 champion told the media, per Mark Kaboly. “I gotta be smart. I want to play in all 20 games.”

UPDATE: The Steelers have officially declared Wilson questionable for Sunday's showdown

In addition to those words, which were simultaneously ominous and bold, Wilson said he hopes to suit up versus the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Considering the timing of his injury setback, and the vagueness in his responses on Friday, optimism will presumably be low. If the 35-year-old is unable to go, the door will be wide open for backup QB Justin Fields to make a lasting impression.

Steelers QB room could be quite unpredictable

Russell Wilson won the starting job in training camp, as was expected, but Fields' speed and athleticism makes him an attractive option for a team that wants to set the tone on the ground. The Steelers are not encumbered by a big contract, so there is no obligation to stick with Wilson through thick and thin. Hence, the No. 1 slot on the depth chart could be up for grabs at any point of the year.

Still, Pittsburgh chose the nine-time Pro Bowler for a reason. It sees him as the steadier signal-caller who can implement what figures to be a conservative passing attack. A grisly divorce with the Denver Broncos obscures the fact that Wilson played decently last season, throwing 26 touchdowns and completing 66.4 percent of his passes.

If the veteran can post similar production for the Steelers in 2024-25, a TJ Watt-led defense could be enough to keep the squad in the playoff conversation. He obviously has to be on the field, though.

ClutchPoints will update you on Wilson's final status when it becomes available. Pittsburgh kicks off its season on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.