The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again looking to make the postseason, as one of the NFL's most successful teams will try to capture their seventh Lombardi Trophy in 2024. Quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields joined the team in the offseason, and it looked as if Wilson was poised to be their starting signal caller. However, the veteran is nursing a calf injury, and it looks like he won't be ready to start Week 1. So, it looks as if Fields is the next man up, according to reports via X, formerly Twitter.

“It does feel like right now with Justin Fields getting the majority of the reps the last two days that he's well positioned to play,” reported ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday. “They're leaving the door open for Russell, so we'll see what happens over the next 12 hours.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin has led the team to the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, with former first-round pick Kenny Pickett helping to lead the team to the postseason in 2023. However, with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith taking helm of the unit, Wilson and Fields were brought in to play quarterback, and Pickett was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. Heading into the upcoming season, it might take both Fields and Wilson to help Tomlin's team get back to the annual tournament.

Justin Fields might seize opportunity to be Steelers' starting QB

Even with all of the experience Wilson has behind him, including a Super Bowl win during his time as the starting quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks, his career might be on the downturn. His two-year spell with Denver Broncos was largely disappointing, and the Steelers scooped him up on a one-year, low-cost deal earlier this year. Wilson works best in a ball control offense with a strong running game. Smith usually runs that type of attack, and Pittsburgh has two running backs in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren who can help fuel the unit.

Fields will likely benefit from that as well, as his game works well with a potent rushing attack too. Furthermore, the Steelers are opening their season against the Atlanta Falcons on the road, so Fields will be playing in front of his hometown crowd. The Georgia native will be eager to prove that he's worth the moniker of franchise quarterback.

With Wilson likely not able to go on Sunday, then Fields will get the call. He's received the majority of the reps in practice over the last couple of days, and the Steelers will likely want to protect Wilson from himself. However, if Fields shows that he can handle both the spotlight and responsibilities of being the starting field general for the Pittsburgh Steelers, then don't be surprised if Tomlin and Smith hand him the role on a permanent basis.