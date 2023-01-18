One of the biggest questions facing the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason is whether or not to bring Matt Canada back as the team’s offensive coordinator. In light of the Steelers’ struggles on offense the past two seasons, there have been calls for change due to the lack of consistency.

On Wednesday, we got our answer, and it’s one that might not make Steelers fans happy. Matt Canada is expected to come back for a third season, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Steelers have no plans to replace offensive coordinator Matt Canada and he is expected to return in 2023, per sources https://t.co/aF3nnZsgLk — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 18, 2023

Considering the lack of production from the offense, the news of Canada coming back is probably a surprise to many. During the regular season, Pittsburgh was 26th in points per game, and 23rd in total yardage, not good in a league with 32 teams. Reasons why there are struggles can go in a lot of directions, but an offensive line that had trouble run-blocking and pass-protecting could be a good place to start.

Having said that, maybe we shouldn’t be surprised with the return of Canada, given the team we’re talking about. The Steelers aren’t a franchise that likes a whole lot of change, particularly in the coaching ranks.

Another reason Canada is coming back might have something to do with the emergence of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. With Pickett taking over as the starter, it would be logical to think Pittsburgh doesn’t want to mess with the development of the young QB by having him learn a new system. Even with the struggles, there were signs of improvement as the season came to a close.

Canada coming back might not be welcoming news, but it could work out better for the future if Pickett continues to develop.