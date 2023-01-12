A youthful, reloading Steelers squad had a good season despite missing the playoffs. With a victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers completed their comeback for the 2022 campaign, enhancing it to a 9-8 record. After fighting for weeks, their little possibility of making the playoffs was eventually ended. However, they still showed improvement, and maybe they can build on this season and continue to succeed in 2023. Before we feel too good about falling short of the postseason, however, we’ll discuss the four biggest disappointments for the Steelers from the 2022 NFL season.

The Steelers had a clear improvement throughout the season. They became much better at the end than they were at the beginning. The team’s improvement goes beyond just the top two draft picks, Kenny Pickett and George Pickens, on whom so much was invested and so much depended. The offense, in particular, was able to run the ball effectively. Additionally, players like rookie Connor Heyward and Jaylen Warren made important contributions. These ranged from leading Warren around the end for a big gain or making critical catches in the passing game.

Now, while this progress is noteworthy, there were certainly issues to address and gaps to fill. The Steelers showed growth and development during the 2022 season, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for them to reach their ultimate goals. The truth is that the team didn’t improve quickly enough and didn’t come far enough to achieve the success they were hoping for.

Now let us look at the four biggest disappointments for the Steelers from the 2022 NFL season.

4. LT Dan Moore Jr.

Pittsburgh left tackle Dan Moore Jr. was the offensive line’s finest run blocker. However, he was maybe its worst pass protector. According to PFF, Moore surrendered seven sacks and 10 QB hits. Both, by far, were the most on the squad. That’s definitely not good for someone who’s playing left tackle. Take note that Moore was penalized excessively and received too many beatings from opposing pass rushers. Some experts believe he may become a solid guard in the future. However, based on what he showed in 2022, he makes a mediocre tackle — at best.

Given his performance, Moore is a candidate to be replaced in the summer due to poor pass blocking. Still, his ability to clear the way on the ground might open a door at the guard spot.

3. RB Najee Harris

At the halfway point of the season, it was reasonable to question who Najee Harris really was. This was because he had trouble finding space to run and gain a lot of yardage. Some questioned the play-calling. Some blamed the Steelers offensive line’s run blocking. Maybe Harris just lacked his usual explosiveness and decisiveness? Of course, we also know it was because Harris was not 100 percent healthy.

Still, we cannot help but look back and wonder about the what-ifs.

These thoughts were compounded by how Harris came back strongly in the second half of the season. Remember that over the final nine games, the Steelers were the seventh-best rushing team in the NFL. Harris was surely the biggest reason for that. He showed he could be the workhorse of the future by finishing with more than 1,000 running yards for the second year in a row. Now, more of that in 2023, please.

Najee Harris since the bye week: Rushing yards: 593 (3rd)

Yards after contact: 383 (4th)

Rushing touchdowns: 5 (T-8th)

Broken tackles: 20 (T-1st) 👀 22 has been able to maintain solid efficiency while being a workhorse on offense. He’s been a different back since the bye. pic.twitter.com/4DGdXCU2K0 — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) January 3, 2023

2. QB Mitch Trubisky

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky began the season wanting to prove that he still had it in him to be a bona fide starting quarterback for an NFL team. Sadly, we do not think many teams will be queueing up to offer him another chance after the way things turned out.

Recall that too often this past season, he seemed hesitant in the pocket. We are not too sure if that was an effect of the play-calling or his own inner weakness. Strangely enough, his biggest effort came when he came on as a substitute and defeated Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

On the flip side, Trubisky’s three-interception performance against the Ravens the last time he received the start was one of the several tight defeats that prevented the Steelers from making the playoffs. At this point, three things are clear when it comes to Trubisky. He’s a decent teammate and a dependable reserve. Unfortunately, he’s just not starting QB material right now.

1. WR Chase Claypool

Over the first two years of his career, Chase Claypool was a promising player. In fact, he averaged 866 yards and 6.5 touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons.

However, in the 2022 season, he was unable to live up to those expectations and recorded just 366 yards and one touchdown in eight games for Pittsburgh. His poor performance was a major reason the offense struggled. As such, it was not surprising that he was traded to the Chicago Bears at the end of October 2022.

Unfortunately for Bears fans, his performance with them was also subpar. Keep in mind that he managed just 14 catches for 140 yards and no touchdowns after the trade.

Of course, the Steelers did benefit from the trade. They received Chicago’s second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. However, for someone who had so much on-field potential, Claypool was a major disappointment for the Steelers this season. He was one of the most underwhelming players when he was still with the team.