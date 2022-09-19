Mike Tomlin’s plea to Mitch Trubisky after poor performance vs. Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers were humbled on Sunday after a Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, losing to Mac Jones and the New England Patriots by a score of 17-14. It was by no means an offensive clinic from either team, but in particular, Mitch Trubisky struggled to produce. On Monday, head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear that he wants to see one specific thing from his quarterback.

Via Brooke Pryor:

Does Mitch need to be more aggressive looking downfield? Tomlin: "I think he could and we could." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 19, 2022

Tomlin is pleading with Trubisky to take more risks downfield and just be more aggressive with his throws. With such a talented WR corps consisting of Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, and George Pickens, the signal-caller has the weapons in place to do so.

Trubisky went 21 of 33 on Sunday for 168 yards, throwing one touchdown and also getting picked off once. However, it also comes down to play-calling. Mike Tomlin might want to see more aggressiveness, but offensive coordinator Matt Canada also needs to take that into account.

The Steelers just didn’t get much going against New England. The offense line failed to provide Trubisky with much coverage too as he was sacked three times. Even running back Najee Harris had a sub-par game on the ground.

Next up for Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh is the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. Another chance for Trubisky to take his coach’s advice and run with it. We’ll see if he does so. Nevertheless, Tomlin still has faith in his quarterback as the Steelers seek their second win of the campaign on the road.