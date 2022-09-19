‘We weren’t a group on the rise’: Mike Tomlin gets brutally honest on Steelers’ heartbreaking loss to Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers narrowly lost to the New England Patriots on Sunday. It was a competitive game that saw the Steelers make a 4th quarter run. But the comeback ultimately fell short in a 17-14 defeat. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shared his brutally honest thoughts on Pittsburgh’s performance in the game, per Steelers reporter Joe Rutter.

“You always want to be a group on the rise at the end of games. … I thought we weren’t a group on the rise at the end of the game and put exclamation point on our work. We need to be that.”

Mike Tomlin believes they did not rise up at the end of the game. However, the Steelers outscored the Patriots 8-0 in the 4th quarter. But the 8 4th quarter points weren’t enough after scoring just 6 total points through the first 3 quarters of action.

The Steelers are now 1-1 on the season. Their spirits were likely lifted given the fact that all of their AFC North rivals, the Browns, Ravens, and Bengals, suffered losses as well on Sunday. Cleveland and Baltimore were upset in shocking fashion by the Jets and Dolphins. Meanwhile, Cincinnati lost to the Cowboys even with the absence of Dak Prescott.

It goes without saying, but the Steelers still wanted to win. Mike Tomlin wants to see more fire from his team late in games. Perhaps his comments will light a fire under this team moving forward. Pittsburgh will jump right back into action with a Thursday night matchup against the Browns in Cleveland.