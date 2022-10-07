Minkah Fitzpatrick’s latest injury update a huge boost to Steelers ahead of Week 5

There has been plenty of concern with the injury bug that hit the Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary group earlier this week. At the least, there is now promising news regarding the status of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for the Steelers’ Week 5 road matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

As noted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Fitzpatrick was removed from the Steelers’ injury report on Friday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin noted following the home loss to the New York Jets on Sunday that Fitzpatrick’s knee was “being evaluated.” He mentioned during his press conference on Tuesday that the two-time Pro Bowler’s knee ailment needed to be “managed” and that he planned to “watch him progress” in practice ahead of the team’s game against the Bills.

Fitzpatrick was held out of practice on Wednesday, although he did make a return to practice the following day, where he was a limited participant throughout the session. And after being a full participant during the Steelers’ scheduled practice session on Friday, the veteran safety has received the green light to feature in the Week 5 clash with the Bills.

Fitzpatrick has been a workhorse player in the Steelers’ secondary unit. He leads all defensive players on the team in snaps played this season with 309, and he also featured in 99 percent of snaps in the Week 4 contest against the Jets.

Overall, Fitzpatrick will be accompanied by Levi Wallace in the secondary against the Bills. Wallace dealt with a foot ailment for much of this week, but he was also removed from the injury report on Friday. However, defensive backs Cameron Sutton (groin/hamstring) and Terrell Edmunds (concussion) have been listed as questionable due to their respective injuries.

In the big picture, the Steelers are aiming to avoid a 1-4 start to the campaign in Week 5.