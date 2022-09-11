The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 1 win against the Cincinnati Bengals came at a price after both Najee Harris and TJ Watt suffered injuries during the contest.

While Watt’s injury has been diagnosed as a torn pec that could sideline him for some time, the update on Harris’ condition has been more positive. According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, the injury to the running back is “not considered a big deal.”

While that doesn’t mean Harris won’t be sidelined and miss time, it is still a good news for a team hoping to continue their good start to the season.

I'm told the Najee Harris injury is not considered a big deal. #Steelers — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 11, 2022

Najee Harris left the game late in the fourth quarter with what appears to be a foot injury. He limped off the field with less than two minutes remaining in the contest after being tackled by the Bengals. The good thing was that he didn’t have to go to the blue medical tent on the sidelines, which is always an optimistic sign. He did appear frustrated, though, as hew threw his shoe as he was being evaluated.

It is worth noting that during the offseason, Harris dealt with a Lisfranc injury in the same leg that he injured on Sunday.

Hopefully Harris won’t be sidelined for long. With TJ Watt’s injury, it is now more than ever that the Steelers need able bodies who can help them win. The 24-year-old running back is a crucial part of the offense, and without him, the Pittsburgh attack is just less diverse and threatening.