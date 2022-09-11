Steelers stars Najee Harris, T.J. Watt leave in 4th quarter vs. Bengals with concerning injuries

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris went down late in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals with an apparent ankle injury. The Steelers running back was seen writhing on the ground in pain after getting brought down after a carry. While Harris eventually limped off the field under his own strength, he was replaced by Jaylen Warren for the final play of the drive.

Not long after, the Steelers sustained another major blow while trying to defend against the Bengals’ late comeback. Star EDGE rusher T.J. Watt was flagged for a penalty on Joe Burrow after narrowly missing a sack, and he too exited the game after the play with an apparent injury.

It’s unclear what injury Watt sustained, but it appeared to be an upper-body ailment. He walked off the field and straight into the locker room with Pittsburgh’s training staff after the play.

Harris appeared visibly frustrated while on the sideline after limping off the field, even ripping off his shoe and chucking it away in the aftermath of the injury.

Steelers fans will be on the lookout for updates on their two key players, as both sides of the ball suffered a major blow late into the rivalry game against the Bengals.

The Bengals tied the game on the final play of regulation, followed by an emphatic field goal block from Minkah Fitzpatrick to somehow send this game to overtime. Harris was not on the field at the start of the overtime period, suggesting his injury may be something of concern for the Steelers.