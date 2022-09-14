Najee Harris shares encouraging injury update for Week 2 vs. Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a thrilling win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, but ended up losing some key players along the way. Among them was starting running back Najee Harris, who picked up a foot injury midway through the game and was unable to finish the contest. The injury wasn’t expected to be anything that held Harris out for long, but his status in the buildup to the Steelers Week 2 action has been worth watching.

Najee Harris injury update

Throughout the week, Harris has been adamant that he will be playing in Pittsburgh’s Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots. Despite not going into the specifics of his foot injury, Harris reiterated his intention to play against the Patriots this upcoming week, which would be a major boost for the Steelers offense.

Najee Harris didn’t get into specifics of his injury, but said he’s “good” and expects to play vs. Patriots — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 14, 2022

Harris is the top option in Pittsburgh’s backfield, and they don’t really have anyone else who can replicate his production on their roster. Harris’ struggles and injury resulted in Chase Claypool, a wide receiver, leading the team with 36 rushing yards on six carries against Cincinnati. Obviously, that’s not going to happen every game, but it shows how the Steelers are going to need Harris active and producing on the field moving forward.

Having him healthy against a Patriots defense that held up well against a potent Miami Dolphins offense in Week 1 is going to be key. It sounds like Harris should be on the field when the Steelers play against New England, but it will be worth keeping an eye on his injury status as long as he stays on the team’s injury report.