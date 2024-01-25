Pittsburgh is close to locking up their defensive coordinator.

While the Pittsburgh Steelers' search for an offensive coordinator has begun, the team doesn't have to find a coordinator on the other side of the ball.

Teryl Austin, whose two-year contract expired after the season, is expected to return as defensive coordinator after the Steelers ranked sixth in the league in fewest points allowed last season, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:

“The #Steelers are working to finalize a new two-year contract for defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, per sources. Austin, with Pittsburgh since 2019, guided the league's sixth-ranked scoring defense.”

The Steelers defense let up a little bit last season compared to 2022. Pittsburgh allowed more rushing yards and passing yards per game than the previous year, but the team dealt with significant injuries on that side of the ball. Defensive end Cam Heyward and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick combined to miss 13 games, while inside linebackers Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander missed a combined 17 games.

Heyward addressed his injuries while squashing rumors that the Steelers star was set to retire:

“I'm not retiring. I hate to be blunt about it, but I'm not retiring. I would like to get my body healthy. I just played an entire season on one leg, where I could barely run for the entire season.”

While the Steelers' defense appears to be set, they still need to find a new offensive coordinator. Pittsburgh fired former OC Matt Canada midseason, after issues on offense threatened to torpedo the team's playoff chances.

The Steelers confirmed that the organization interviewed Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown for the position on Wednesday.