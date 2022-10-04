Steelers make Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky decision for Week 5 vs. Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers were trending towards Kenny Pickett being QB1 from this point on after he took over for Mitch Trubisky mid-way through Week 4 against the New York Jets. On Tuesday, that decision from Mike Tomlin became official, with the rookie signal-caller listed as the top option for a Week 5 tilt with the Buffalo Bills.

Via Missi Matthews:

#Steelers Depth Chart in the Week 5 game release at QB:

Kenny Pickett

Mitch Trubisky

Mason Rudolph — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) October 4, 2022

The Steelers needed a spark over the weekend and although they ended up losing, Pickett provided one early in the second half, making some key plays including a QB sneak of his own to collect a touchdown. He finished 10 for 13 for 120 yards but was picked off three times. Safe to say those were rookie mistakes in his first NFL game.

Trubisky was the starter for the first four games of the campaign, a position he’s familiar with after several years at the helm with the Chicago Bears. With Pittsburgh’s offense looking anemic early on, Mike Tomlin had to make a change and it evidently came vs. New York. Via NFL.com:

“I thought we needed a spark, man,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said of Pickett’s relief appearance. “We didn’t do much in the first half, not enough offensively, and I thought he could provide a spark for us.”

Steelers fans had already been chanting Pickett’s name on numerous occasions, pleading with the team to give him an opportunity to play. He’ll face a tough task in his first career start against Buffalo, but hopefully, Pittsburgh can start to turn things around and generate more offense downfield. If so, Pickett could be the savior.