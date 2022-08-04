Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp

On July 16th, Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the NFI list after suffering a wrist injury on vacation when he fell off his bike. Just nine days later, Fitzpatrick is back on the field and ready to roll as of Thursday.

Fitzpatrick recently signed a massive extension with the Steelers worth $18.4 million per season across the next four years, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Thankfully, it didn’t take him long to recover from the wrist ailment.

He was seen getting in individual work for most of the week and catching passes with just one hand before moving to both on Thursday. This is a huge boost for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers because now they can get a first-hand look at their defense.

Last season, Fitzpatrick finished with 124 combined tackles and 84 solo tackles. Those were both career-highs for the 25-year-old former Alabama standout. Needless to say, he earned the big payday. Now, the Steelers will be expecting a lot of the same out of Fitzpatrick as he looks to make the same type of impact in 2022. His production in the secondary is surely going to play a key part in just how good this defense is.

The Steelers begin their season on September 11th against the Cincinnati Bengals. In preseason action, they take on the Seahawks, Jaguars, and Lions. It’s unknown who QB1 will be at this point, but it’s trending towards Mitch Trubisky.