By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Despite a hard-fought effort, the Pittsburgh Steelers fell short against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, ending with a final score of 16-14. Sunday’s game featured multiple injuries on both sides, including a concussion suffered by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett that caused him to exit the game early. Backup Mitchell Trubisky played most of the game in relief of Pickett, tallying 276 yards, one touchdown, and three costly interceptions that contributed heavily to the losing result. After the game, Trubisky opened up to the media about the poor performance, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

“I was aggressive, overly aggressive at times, and it showed up in the turnovers,” said Trubisky, acknowledging his role in the defeat.

The offseason signee does not shoulder the responsibility alone, however. The Steelers’ run defense allowed several large runs, as evidenced by the Ravens’ backfield running for a collective 215 yards and a touchdown on the ground on Sunday. Running back J.K. Dobbins put forth a tremendous stat line in his first game back from injury, totaling 120 yards on 15 carries and scoring the lone touchdown from the backs.

That said, two key turnovers in the second quarter swung the momentum in the Ravens’ favor in Week 14. On back-to-back drives, Trubisky threw errant throws in the direction of tight end Pat Freiermuth in the opposition’s territory, the first landing in the hands of linebacker Roquan Smith and the second to linebacker Patrick Queen. The Steelers offense was anemic in the hands of Mitchell Trubisky, a familiar theme that led to his eventual benching in Week 4 against the New York Jets after beginning the season as the starter.

The Steelers, now 5-8 in the 2022 NFL season, will look to get back on track heading into next Sunday’s Week 15 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.