By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was seen heading to the locker room during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens and was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky. Pickett was evaluated for a concussion after taking a big hit from Ravens’ Roquan Smith during the opening drive in Week 14 but was cleared to return to action. Shortly after, however, he was spotted heading into the locker room with Trubisky preparing to lead the offense onto the field, per Mike DeFabo.

Pickett was seen in the injury tent during the first quarter after the hit from Smith, when went unflagged for roughing the passer. Trubisky was warming up on the sideline before Pickett returned with his helmet back on, indicating he was set to return to the game. He returned for the next drive, which resulted in a three-and-out, before heading to the locker room.

The Steelers have announced that Pickett will not be returning to the game, meaning Trubisky will be under center for the rest of the clash vs. the Ravens. Despite Pickett appearing to have cleared concussion protocols, the Steelers reversed course with their young signal-caller, ruling him out for the rest of the game.

Kenny Pickett had attempted just one pass before exiting the game. It was incomplete, so he ends the day with zero yards and one sack of seven yards. The Ravens are also without their starting quarterback as Lamar Jackson deals with a knee injury that is expected to cost him at least a few weeks, and maybe beyond Christmas.