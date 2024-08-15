Having completed his first training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, rookie center Zach Frazier has impressed with his communication skills, as noted by veteran Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson.

“I think Zach is a young rookie and just seeing his ability to communicate, his ability to be just so hyper-focused, you can tell he’s played a lot of college football games at a high level,” said Wilson via a post in X (formerly Twitter) from Aaron Becker.

https://www.twittter.com/Aaron_M_Becker/status/1823792891963097522

Impressing Russell Wilson

Frazier’s strong communication skills come as no surprise, given his experience at West Virginia University. There, he played over 2,600 career snaps and was a key figure on the Mountaineers' offensive line.

“And that matters to us. And so, the more great players you have, the better, and we want all those guys to be ready to rock and roll.” the Steelers quarterback said.

Frazier has embraced the challenge of adapting to a new offense and teammates in Pittsburgh. He has effectively showcased his communication skills at the center position, which has notably impressed Russell Wilson.

“I’m really excited about who Zach is as a player,” Wilson continued.

Zach Frazier starting to overshadow Nate Herbig

Frazier had a strong showing in the exhibition, notably avoiding the fumbles that plagued the Nate Herbig- Justin Fields exchange and proving himself as a valuable asset to the running game. He seemed poised to start in the season opener.

Although Frazier remains behind veteran Herbig on the depth chart as the Steelers approach their Week 2 preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, his prospects are promising. His improvement is attributed not only to his on-field performance but also to his clear and effective communication at the center position.

Herbig appeared to injure his arm during practice on Wednesday and did not come back after leaving the field. Frazier then took over the first-team reps in his absence.

Over the past week, Frazier has begun receiving first-team reps, getting one out of every four in team drills. Although this isn't a significant amount, it's similar to how Troy Fautanu, who is expected to start at right tackle in Week 1, initially secured his spot.

If Herbig is sidelined, including for the game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Frazier could seize the opportunity to build momentum.

Frazier taking the starting position for the Steelers

Herbig has retained the starting position with solid performances in practice, but Frazier has surged recently. Over the past two weeks, Frazier has delivered strong performances, particularly with standout play against the Texans.

Frazier's debut has impressed head coach Mike Tomlin, who plans to increase his workload this week ahead of the game against Buffalo. If he continues to perform well, the starting job will likely be his.

“Zach has been constantly improving, as has all of those young guys,” Tomlin said while addressing the media.

“Man, can’t say enough about that rookie class in the offensive line. I think their strength in the community, they work hard, they study together, I just like what I’ve seen from them. But we’ve invested a lot in them and so we’ve got some expectations and so it’s not like we’re surprised.”

He is expected to become the Steelers' starting center in the future, and once he assumes that role, his communication skills should naturally align with his responsibilities.