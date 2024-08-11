The Atlanta Falcons have added some depth on the offensive side of the ball, agreeing to terms with speedy former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl wide receiver Jakeem Grant, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The contract is reportedly for one season; financial terms have yet to be disclosed. Grant has also been a member of the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns.

The move comes shortly after the news of Falcons wide receiver Rondale Moore being lost for the entirety of the 2024 season due to injury.

Falcons management is hopeful Grant can stay healthy in 2024, as he hasn’t played a regular-season game since 2021 while with the Bears. After signing a three-year contract with the Cleveland Browns in 2022, he endured back-to-back season-ending injuries and didn't appear in a single regular season game.

An Achilles tendon injury sidelined him for the entire 2022 season. While he did see some preseason action with the Browns in 2023, his season was cut short again by a ruptured patella.

Jakeem Grant's NFL career includes a Pro Bowl appearance

Before being selected by the Miami Dolphins in the 6th round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Grant made a name for himself at Texas Tech, where he became the school's all-time leader in total receiving yards. He earned recognition as a CBS Sports second-team All-American and an Associated Press third-team All-American.

While playing with the Dolphins, Grant set several records, including the franchise record for the longest punt return (88 yards) in 2020. He also recorded three career punt return touchdowns and five total return touchdowns. In Week 1 of the 2018 season, he was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after a 102-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Unfortunately, Grant suffered his first Achilles injury in Week 10 of the 2018 season while with the Dolphins. After being traded to the Chicago Bears, he earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2021, the same year he last played in an NFL regular season game.

To date, Grant has accumulated 100 receptions for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns, along with 2,699 return yards and two touchdowns on kickoffs.