On Sunday, head coach Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts took the field for their first preseason game of the year vs the Denver Broncos. The Colts aren't necessarily viewed as contenders this year, but Steichen's team showed some flashes throughout last season that something promising could be on the horizon in Indianapolis.

Outside of the obvious goals of getting into a rhythm and experimenting with potential new plays, one of the other key desires for any coach in the NFL preseason is for their team to remain unscathed from an injury perspective.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case for the Colts on Sunday, as running back Trey Sermon went down with a hamstring injury that would keep him out for the rest of the afternoon, per NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Sermon is entering his second season with the Colts after taking 35 carries for 160 rushing yards a season ago and then signing a new contract with the team in March of this year.

Sermon was drafted in 2021 by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round and has unfortunately dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout his NFL career which have prevented him from living up to the lofty potential he displayed at both Oklahoma and Ohio State during his college football days.

Sermon most recently played for the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the Colts signing, joining them for their run to the Super Bowl in the 2022-23 season.

The Colts certainly could use all of the rushing help they can get this season, especially now that starting quarterback Anthony Richardson is likely to be a little more sparing with his own running game considering the amount of injuries he suffered in 2023.

In any case, the Colts' regular season is set to begin vs the Houston Texans on September 8.