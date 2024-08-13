One of the Detroit Lions' worst fears may be coming to fruition. While the team was being careful with second-year tailback Jahmyr Gibbs this summer, he got injured anyway.

The ailment happened during Monday's practice, via The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

“#Lions say RB Jahmyr Gibbs left practice today with a leg injury,” Meirov reported.

It was later reported that Gibbs hurt his hamstring, via ESPN.

The severity isn't known yet, via CBS Sports.

“There is no word on the severity of Gibbs' injury or if the Lions are just erring on the side of caution with the 2023 first-round pick,” the outlet said. “When healthy, the electric back is expected to share the backfield with David Montgomery. He also figures to be available all over the formation in passing situations. It remains to be seen if he will miss any more practice time going forward.”

The Lions had limited Gibbs' activity levels until recently, as he'd already been hobbled, via ESPN.

The Alabama alum amassed 1,261 scrimmage yards on 234 touches with 11 scores as a rookie last season. Gibbs, who was picked 12th overall in last year's draft, is expected to be the team's future in the backfield as he continues to share work with the veteran Montgomery.

How much weaker would Detroit's offense be without Gibbs?

The Lions would have to pass more without Jahmyr Gibbs

While Montgomery is still a quality power back, Detroit would lose the “lightning” to his “thunder” without Gibbs. Together, they led a fifth-ranked Lions rushing attack to 2,311 yards on 4.6 yards per carry with 27 touchdowns last season.

If Gibbs missed an extended period, the team would have to rely more on Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Sam LaPorta to move the ball through the air. Gibbs' absence would put less stress on the defense since it's one less dynamic player to account for.