Stetson Bennett had a rough preseason opener for the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys with four interceptions, but he finished strong with a game-winning touchdown. As of now, Bennett is favored to be the backup to Matthew Stafford in Week 1 and 2 with Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined, but head coach Sean McVay thinks differently. Even if Bennett may be the favorite on paper, Mcvay wants to see what else his quarterback can do on the field before the regular season ends.

“I think we still have to be able to see some more body of work,” McVay said to reporters. “What I did like was what I mentioned to you . . . to be able to stay together. That’s a tough deal when you have the ball [and] when you turn it over a handful of times. It was [a tough situation]. He kind of mentioned it in the postgame [interviews] to you guys where he thought he was seeing some things and then the mistakes ended up being pretty costly but he just kept playing. He kept fighting. The guys kept believing around him. I was really impressed with the resilience that he demonstrated.”

Even though Bennett found a way to win the game, there are still major things that he has to work on, and that includes taking care of the ball, something that McVay values.

“All of those are very correctable and really in a lot of them, it’s not necessarily with the exception . . . well, a couple of them were bad decisions and then a couple of them were just missed the way that you want to throw . . . make the type of layered throw,” McVay said.

Stetson Bennett is looking to be the No. 2 QB on the Rams

Stetson Bennett is going into his second season in the league, and he most likely wants to make his way up the depth chart. It's not certain if his performance in the preseason opener helped his case, but Bennett knows what he has to do to continue to get better.