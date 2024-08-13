The Brandon Aiyuk saga has drawn on throughout the 2024 NFL offseason, and at this point, it seems like he will either sign a long-term extension with the San Francisco 49ers, or get traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. When it comes to a potential trade, it seems like the 49ers could be the only thing standing in the way of Aiyuk finding a new home.

The Steelers seem to be the last team standing in their quest to land Aiyuk, and the Niners seemed resigned to trading him. However, reports emerged suggesting that the two sides had made progress on a potential extension, which Aiyuk quickly refuted on social media. As of right now, it is believed that Aiyuk and the Steelers are “in a good place” when it comes to contract negotiations, but the Niners are waiting to see if Aiyuk will accept their new contract offer before trading him.

49ers trying to figure out what to do with Brandon Aiyuk

The Aiyuk saga simply seems to be a never-ending cycle. It was initially reported that the Niners had accepted trade packages from the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, and Steelers, with the only thing preventing any deal from being completed being Aiyuk. It appears as if the Steelers are the spot he wants to play for, and while this doesn't go as far to say that a contract has been agreed to, it seems like they are at least pretty close to being on the same page there.